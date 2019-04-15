Island sale moves forward

Keswick Island will be under new ownership once the lease transfer is completed.

Keswick Island will be under new ownership once the lease transfer is completed. Cheryl Eagers

THE sale of an island 32km off Mackay's coast has been approved by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

The transfer of the lease over Keswick Island from Edward Dawson-Damer to Sydney-based Chinese investors Greaton has received State Government consent, however, a DNRME spokesperson said the transfer had not yet been completed.

The department could not give a timeframe for when this would be finalised.

"Settlement dates for the transfer of leases are a matter for the current lessee and purchaser," the spokesperson said.

"DNRME expects the lease conditions to be abided by," they said.

More to come.