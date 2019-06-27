Menu
Australian orphans freed from Syrian warzone
News

ISIS threat to Aussie kids in refugee camp

by Staff writer, AAP
27th Jun 2019 11:04 AM
Concerns are mounting for Australian children in a Syrian refugee camp amid reports Islamic State loyalists are threatening to burn them in their beds after eight orphans were rescued.

Save The Children international policy director Matt Tinkler has told The Australianextremists in the camp have accused the remaining Australians of being traitors.

It comes just days after the orphaned children of slain Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and three other children were extracted from the camp in a secret mission.

Sharrouf's eldest daughter Zaynab, 18, gave birth to a baby girl just a day after being flown out of Syria.

Karen Nettleton is reunited with her grandchildren after they spent five years with Islamic State. Picture: ABC / Four Corners
"Since the extraction, the risks for the 50 or so children and women who remain in the camps may have heightened," Mr Tinkler told The Australian.

"Reports from the camp are that those remaining are being threatened and intimidated."

IS loyalists had threatened to burn the women and children in their beds, according to one report.

The threat had been carried out on others.

"We need to keep in mind that this is still a war zone and it's absolutely no place for a child," Mr Tinkler said.

Save The Children’s Matt Tinkler. Picture: AAP
"All children who have lived under ISIS control have experienced horrific events - violence, depravation and bombardment. Now they languish in a dangerous camp in northeast Syria, sick, malnourished and traumatised."

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the rescue mission to recover the heavily-pregnant Zaynab, her two daughters, her brother Humzeh, 8, and sister Hoda, 16.

The others are three children aged six to 12, the orphans of IS fighter Yasin Rizvic and his wife, Fauzia Khamal Bacha.

children isis islamic state refugee camp syria

