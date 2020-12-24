Outgoing mayor reveals his thoughts on ideal successor

SAGE ADVICE: Outgoing Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith has some advise to whomever steps up as the next mayor.

IT'S been a tumultuous time on council battling floods, bushfires, huge debt and a pandemic but Lismore City Mayor Isaac Smith has decided to step down.

Outgoing mayor Cr Isaac Smith spoke frankly about his decision to resign from the top job after being on the Lismore City Council for 12 years.

And he reckons that anyone who takes on the mayoral role needs to be aware of the challenges involved.

"Next year Lismore needs a mayor who can give 100 per cent, this was a hard decision to make to resign but it was the best one," he said.

"My advice to the next mayor is that the majority of the community will support you.

"And don't get carried away by the small pockets of negativity because they will always attack people who get things done."

Cr Smith said the mayor will also need to be prepared to work with a wide range of people to achieve results.

"At Lismore there is a core group of councillors who want to work with the community to make things better," he said.

"They are the ones who can communicate and compromise as they understand that sometimes the perfect (decision) is the enemy of the good."

Cr Smith said he's looking forward to down time over the festive season.

"It was very hard to decide this, I have had time off since November to think about my decision," he said.

"Now over the next week or so I look forward to relaxing, to catching up with friends and family."

Meanwhile, the council announced that deputy mayor Neil Marks will be acting mayor until the councillors meet on February 9 to elect an interim mayor.