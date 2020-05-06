Is your road one of the eight on the repair hit list?

State of Old Dyraaba Rd, near Casino. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

State of Old Dyraaba Rd, near Casino. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

THE kilometres matter when you’re on a bad road.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Richmond Valley Council is on schedule to repair more than a third of its 530km unsealed road network.

Roads currently under repair include Bungawalbyn-Whiporie Rd, Moonem-New Italy Rd, Myall Creek Rd, Ryans Rd, Hogarth Range Rd, Myall Creek Rd, Upper Mongogarie Rd and

Upper Cherry Tree Rd.

The council has assigned three of its road crews and engaged an additional three contract crews full time with the aim of repairing 190km of damaged roads within a three-month period.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said Council was working under the guidelines of Disaster Funding Recovery Arrangements which were activated after the LGA received a natural disaster declaration from the NSW Government in February.

Mr Macdonald said a number of unsealed roads were severely damaged during the flash floods of February 12-13.

He said facing the prospect of an estimated repair bill as high as $4 million, he was thankful the council was eligible for the funding.

“On the same day we received official notice of the disaster declaration, we embarked on a rigorous schedule of roadworks to remediate some of our worst hit roads,” Mr Macdonald said.

“It’s vital that we bring these roads back to normal as soon as possible.”

He said council crews were also on track to repair 194.5km of unsealed roads, which represented 36 per cent of the Richmond Valley’s entire 530km unsealed road network.

He said the project was also ensuring money kept flowing through the local economy at a time when many businesses were struggling or shut due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Council is employing local contractors, and purchasing a substantial amount of road material from a local supplier, as well as Council’s own quarry,” Mr Macdonald said.

Further repairs to completed by the end of May include Johnsons Rd, Swan Bay-New Italy Rd, Tatham-Ellangowan Rd, Gores Rd, McMullens Bridge Rd, Rambaldinis Rd and Reardons Lane,