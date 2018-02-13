Is your job in the top 10 most risky industries?

Construction was recorded as the third most risky industry.

Construction was recorded as the third most risky industry. monkeybusinessimages

AGRICULTURE, forestry and fishing was Australia's most dangerous industry for the third year in a row, according to a new analysis from finder.com.au.

The finder.com.au analysis of the latest SafeWork Australia data released January 12, 2018 found that transport, postal and warehousing is the second most dangerous industry, followed by construction.

On the other end of the spectrum, financial and insurance services was the safest industry with 620 serious injuries and no fatalities in 2016.

A total of 3414 Australian workers have lost their lives on the job since 2003.

Electricity, gas, water and waste services industry has jumped from position ranks in at five for 2016 on the list of most dangerous jobs, in front of mining which came in at number seven.

Of all fatalities, 69 per cent occurred in the top 3 industries.

Insights Manager at Finder, Graham Cooke, said: "Even if an industry doesn't see many fatalities per year, compensation claims for serious injuries and illnesses are still indicative of safety risks”.

"Although industries like mining and construction are known for being potentially dangerous, it's the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry that has been at the top of the list for three years running.

"The health care and social assistance industry saw the highest amount of compensation claims in 2016, but luckily only four fatalities.”

Top ten most risky industries and fatalities in 2016:

1. Agriculture, forestry and fishing (44 fatalities in 2016)

2. Transport, postal and warehousing (47)

3. Construction (35)

4.Manufacturing (6)

5. Electricity, gas, water and waste services (8)

6. Wholesale trade (0)

7. Mining (6)

8. Arts and recreational services (5)

9. Health care and social assistance (4)

10. Administrative and support services (8)