Is your favourite beer on the Hottest 100 list?

LOCAL brewery Stone & Wood secured their spot as one of the favourites to fill Aussie eskies last year.

The brewery's Pale Ale secured a silver trophy the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers for 2018, backing up the second place it received last year.

The Gold Coast's Balter knocked them off the top spot with their XPA Pale Ale.

Stone & Wood also made the Top 100 with Cloud Catcher at 28, and their Jasper Ale and Sticky Nectar Milkshake IPA both made the Top 100 New Beers list.

Australian Brews calls the poll "the largest and most influential people's choice poll in the land", where drinkers are given the chance to vote for their favourite craft beer.

Voters could choose five beers from those brewed in Australia, sold in kegs, cans or bottles in 2018.

Larger beer brands deemed by GABS as 'non-craft' were ineligible, as were international craft brands brewed in Australia. This ruled out beers such as Crown Lager, Toohey's, Brooklyn Brewery and Goose Island, amongst others.

Australian craft brands brewed by multinational companies or supermarket chains, such as Matilda Bay, James Squire, Little Creatures, Cricketers Arms, Mountain Goat, 4 Pines, Feral and Steamrail, were are eligible. Due to the common ownership of GABS and Stomping Ground Brewing Co, beers produced by Stomping Ground were currently ineligible.