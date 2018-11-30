Grumpy Bennett blows out the fire: I am going nowhere

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett (left) is seen in during a team training session in Brisbane, Saturday, September 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

The on-again, off-again coaching swap gathered momentum once more on Friday as the NRL braced for a Wayne Bennett bombshell.

Bennett is believed to have called in all Broncos players for a 12 noon AEDT meeting with speculation rife the long-time Brisbane mentor would officially confirm a 2019 swap with South Sydney's Anthony Seibold.

But the fire was blown by the veteran supercoach by lunchtime. Bennett said he would be seeing out the final year of his contract with the Broncos.

"Does it look like I'm going anywhere?" Bennett scolded.

When asked where all the drama and speculation had come from, the 68-year-old was characteristically blunt.

"The drama hasn't come from me, it's come from elsewhere," he said.

Seibold is believed to already be in Brisbane and is expected to hold a press conference at Red Hill at 4pm AEDT.

The long-running saga appears over after both clubs thrashed out financial details for the swap.

Bennett hinted at a looming decision at Broncos training on Friday morning. "I have got a decision to make and the club has got a decision to make - we will sort it out," Bennett told reporters.

Bennett was signed earlier this month also to join Souths in 2020, and declared on the weekend he wouldn't be leaving Brisbane any earlier after Broncos chairman Karl Morris told him he'd be kept on for 2019.

However it's widely believed the Rabbitohs were originally expecting Bennett to arrive as soon as next week, on time to lead a pre-season camp with a number of their big names returning to training.

Bennett has been particularly vocal following his meeting with Morris on Saturday.

He' insisted he'd have no conflict of interest staying in Brisbane for another year, denied seeking a $1 million payday from the Broncos for his release and taken the dramatic step of accusing club bosses of going missing in action to the media throughout the saga.

But the reality has always been that Bennett was the man holding all the cards having enjoyed the support of an exciting young Brisbane playing group after the club made the decision not to keep him on as head coach beyond the end of 2019.

South Sydney's coaching predicament was discussed at the Rabbitohs' monthly board meeting on Tuesday night.

Seibold was at work with Rabbitohs players on Monday, but it was all reported to be a high-stakes bluff as both clubs tried to negotiate the coaching swap.

- with AAP