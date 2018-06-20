Menu
Police are investigating an incident that took place at the Caltex at Goonellabah, they say the pictured woman may be able to assist with inquiries.
Crime

Is this you? Police would like a chat

20th Jun 2018 1:05 PM

DO YOU recognise this woman?

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group are investigating an incident that took place at the Caltex at Goonellabah on June 6. The pictured woman may be able to assist with inquiries. She was described as 170cm tall with pink/purple long hair. She possibly lives in the area.

If you can help identify this woman please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you are this woman can you please attend Lismore Police Station, police would like to speak to you.

