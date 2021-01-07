Is this the worst-named government body ever?

A government body has been sitting idle with just one job a year, and it’s made even worse by the revelation of what they called it.

A government body has been sitting idle with just one job a year, and it’s made even worse by the revelation of what they called it.

An independent agency tasked with proposing policy reforms to the State Government launched just one inquiry in 2020, after completing only one the year prior.

The revelation has sparked calls for the Government to not let the Queensland Productivity Commission "idle in our state's hour of need" amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Cameron Dick announced last September the commission was one of several government agencies to be integrated into existing departments, with the commission to come under Treasury.

The move was touted as "the next step towards making taxpayers' dollars work harder".

The commission is yet to come under the Treasury umbrella, with legislation still needed for the move.

Shadow treasurer David Janetzki said Queensland needed every available resource to help the economy.

"As Queensland battles the worst economic conditions in living memory, Labor has directed the Queensland Productivity Commission to launch just one inquiry," he said.

"Labor can't let the commission idle in our state's hour of need."

The commission began its inquiry into the National Disability Insurance Scheme market in Queensland in April last year - with the final report due to be completed by April 30 this year.

Shadow treasurer David Janetzki

Among other activities in 2020, the commission released final reports for the inquiry into imprisonment and recidivism and the pricing review of the container refund scheme.

It also released a damning research paper in August which warned a return to a "business as usual" approach after the COVID-19 crisis would "leave the economy running below its potential, limiting growth in the living standards of Queenslanders."

Mr Janetzki said Labor "seems willing to accept Queensland's poor economic performance"

when it should be drawing on the experience of the Commission and the business community.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said yesterday that 54 days before last year's election, he had been upfront about the Government's plans for the commission.

"We know just how important our economic recovery must be over the next four years, and the Office of Productivity and Red Tape Reduction will be central to driving that productivity agenda," he said.

"Our approach is in line with New South Wales and with the national productivity reform agenda being driven by National Cabinet."

Originally published as Is this the worst-named govt body ever?