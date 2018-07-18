Is this the strongest couple in Australia?

STRONG COUPLE: Phil and Sarah Amery will this weekend be competing in the Australian Strongman Alliance titles in Brisbane.

SARAH and Phil Amery will be vying for the title of strongest couple in Australia this weekend.

They're not in a reality television show but will both be competing in the Australian Strongman Alliance titles at Mt Gravatt in Brisbane.

Sarah will be lining up in the women's under 82.5kg division, while Phil is competing in the male under 80kg category.

Both say they are happy just to have qualified for the competition as they haven't been in the sport for very long.

Former soccer players and CrossFit trainers, Phil started in strongman nine months ago, and Sarah, a Ballina CrossFit coach, just five months ago.

"I'm stoked just to qualify,” Sarah said.

"Health and fitness was never my life (before taking up CrossFit) and I've found something that I'm good at.”

Phil, though, is targeting a podium finish.

"But I am up against some very good athletes,” he said.

And with friendly rivalry between themselves, which they say helps keep them motivated, each will at least by trying to outdo the other.

But there are some heavy times ahead.

Both have to complete five events in the competition.

There's a frame carry, in which the women have to carry a 180kg frame 20m, while for men, the weight goes up to 240kg.

That's followed by a log "clean and press” (think weightlifing clean and jerk) and an "implement carry” where the contestants have to carry a keg, log and natural stone and place them over a 1.2m-high wall.

If that has your muscles aching just thinking about it, the couple also have to take part in the Hercules hold where they must hold weights while their arms are outstretched for as long as they can.

Then there is the deadlift, an event in which Sarah has a personal best of 150kg and Phil 225kg.

They both have stepped up specific training for the event at Coco's Gym on the Gold Coast, working out five days a week for the past three months or so.

If they do well this weekend, they can qualify for the Arnold's Sports Festival, named after The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to be held in Melbourne in March next year.