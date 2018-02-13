Menu
Is this the second Splendour act confirmed for 2018?

TOURING: MGMT played at The Falls Music & Arts Festival in 2014.
TOURING: MGMT played at The Falls Music & Arts Festival in 2014. DANNY CLINCH
Javier Encalada
by

AMERICAN band MGMT have just about confirmed they are coming to Splendour in the Grass 2018.

The group's fourth studio album, titled Little Dark Age, was released in February of 2018 to largely positive reviews.

Frontman Andrew VanWyngarden confirmed the bands' 2018 plans to tour Australia, telling The Music magazine that "there is something in the pipeline".

"I'm not sure when things are announced. But, yeah, we'll be setting foot on Australian soil this year, for sure," he said to the publication.

 

Music journos got suspcious and online publication Music Feeds confirmed the band is on the line up for Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, which happens a week before Splendour in the Grass.

MGMT formed in 2002 at Wesleyan University.

It currently consists of Andrew VanWyngarden (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, percussion) and Ben Goldwasser (vocals, keyboards, guitar, percussion).

In the live lineup, it consists of VanWyngarden, Goldwasser, Will Berman (drums, percussion, harmonica, backing vocals), Matt Asti (bass guitar, backing vocals), James Richardson (lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals) and Hank Sullivant (guitar, keyboards).

Last week, English band The Wombats confirmed they are coming to Splendour in the Grass 2018.

Although hardly a surprise, given that the band almost confirmed it last time they were in Australia, it's a novelty for bands to ruin the surprise and confirm they are playing Splendour, as the rights to unveil the line up traditionally belong to triple j.

Topics:  byron bay mgmt northern rivers music festivals splendour2018 whatson

Lismore Northern Star
