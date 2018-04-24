Is this the Northern Rivers' best burger?

Lemo's owner Marika Gava with their popular burger outside the front of the store in Casino.

FINDING a good go-to burger joint can be hard, but rest assured the burgers are good at Lemo's in Casino.

The Northern Star asked its readers to vote on a Facebook poll (which ended at 10am on Tuesday).

The poll was tallied from reader comments and likes, and Lemo's came out on top.

Lemo's current owners have owned the store for six years, but the business has been around for about 17 years.

Owner Marika Gava said the business was well established and their aim was to keep the integrity of the business and the burgers.

"When we bought the place we said there was nothing wrong with business, we didn't need to fix it, we just needed to maintain the standard or improve little bits and bobs,” Mrs Gava said.

"We added things to the menu but we never changed the burger recipe, that's the original meat patty recipe that the people who started the business made.

"I honestly think (why people love our burgers is because) we make the meat patties three times a week so they are fresh, and you can't really beat a home-made meat patty.”

Lemo's uses meat from local butcher Madsen Meats.

"I have good faith in our burgers because we are busy all the time,” Mrs Gava said.

"I have good faith in what we produce but it was a nice surprise (to hear they were voted best burgers on the poll).”

There is plenty of choice with eight different burgers to choose from, but the Truckie Burger would have to take the cake, Mrs Gava said.

"It's perfect for truckies and those hard workers with the biggest meat patty ever,” she said.

Sporting one of the infamous meat patties, the Truckie also has two rashers of bacon, egg, pineapple, onion, lettuce, tomato, beetroot and cheese, sandwiched between an eight-inch roll.

"I think you cant go past your every day burgers,” Mrs Gava said.

"A lot of people are surprised we add cheese but you can't forget the cheese on a good burger.”

