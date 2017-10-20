Is this the Northern Rivers' best bakery?

A Northern Rivers bakery has picked up 72 awards at the North Coast National.

A Northern Rivers bakery has picked up 72 awards at the North Coast National. Contributed

TAKING out one win in the baking section at the North Coast National is considered a great achievement.

But to swoop in and scoop the pool with 72 awards at the event at Lismore Showgrounds, is nothing short of phenomenal.

This year the Wurlitzer Bakery team from Evans Head again cooked up a storm and took home a swag of awards, including the apprentice cake of the show and overall cake exhibitors for the third time.

Evans Head bakery team with 2016 Lismore Show awards.

Wurlitzer owner Sandra Aaarts said the team were thrilled with the result.

"We won 70 awards plus apprentice cake and most successful exhibitor for the cake display," she said.

The Wurlitzer Bakery, which has two shops in Evans Head and one in Woodburn, has been the bakery business setting the bar at the North Coast National baking competitions over the past decade.

In 2015 the team took out 48 awards and bettered this by 30 more in 2016.