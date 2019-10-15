Is this the most scenic fun run in the world?

LUCKY 13TH: The 13th Annual Byron Bay Lighthouse Run is on again this Sunday 20th October and includes a 10km run, 6km walk or 1km dash for the kids.

HEARTS will be pumping and endorphins racing as competitors participate in the world's most scenic fun run at the 13th Annual Byron Bay Lighthouse Run on Sunday.

Described as "the most scenic fun run in the world," the event includes a 10km run, 6km walk or 1km dash for the kids.

As well as being a fun day out for everyone from families to sporting clubs or individual intrepid athletes, the event raises a significant amount of money each year for charity and has raised almost $200,000 since it began in 2006.

Event organiser, Lisa Parkes said she's thrilled the event will support some vital causes.

"I am really proud to donate 100 per cent of the profits this year to headspace Lismore and the Women's Resource Service at the Mullumbimby and Districts Neighbourhood Centre," she said.

"This is only possible through the generous support of local sponsors and businesses and the great work by our committee and team of volunteers."

Ms Parkes said participants will not only get an endorphins rush from the exercise, the spectacular Cape Byron scenery is also a big draw-card.

Plus, there are great prizes on offer.

All runners that complete the circuit get a finisher's medal and all entrants receive fruit, water and Brookfarm 'Brothers Blend' snacks.

Overall winners get a trophy and a night's luxury accommodation at The Hinterland and there are random bib draws offering a Health & Well Being package worth $500, Cape Byron Kayak vouchers, Bodi Byron facial, Circus Arts Trapeze classes and more.

Be at the Clarkes Beach start line at 7am for the run and 7:10 for the walkers.

More information and registration details are available online.