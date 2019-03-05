Is this the Macadamia Castle's cutest visitor ever?

WHILE the Macadamia Castle at Knockrow closed its doors when Cyclone Oma was threatening to wreak havoc, a platypus took the opportunity to secure the throne.

Staff of the castle found the platypus had taken up residence in the pond during the stormy weather.

Owner of the popular tourist attraction, Tony Gilding, said the castles' resident platypus expert, Reanna Mike, was thrilled to discover the monotreme.

"We haven't managed to determine age or sex as yet as we are giving the platypus lots of space to make itself comfortable and hope he or she might stay around for a while,” Mr Gilding said.

'I'm sure our pond seemed like a very safe waterway during what was a very wild weekend and we welcome the platypus with open arms in what will be a secure place away from threats from cars and introduced animals.”