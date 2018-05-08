Is this the end of the Ewingsdale Road nightmare?

There will be alterations to the lane configuration at the interchange on the southbound off ramp from the Pacific Highway and Ewingsdale Road.

WORK will start tomorrow to make getting to Byron Bay much easier.

Traffic conditions will change from this week at the Ewingsdale interchange from the Pacific Highway to Ewingsdale Road.

To improve traffic flow, alterations to the lane configuration at the interchange on the southbound off ramp from the Pacific Highway and Ewingsdale Road immediately east of the interchange are being carried out.

These changes include:

Increasing the capacity on the southbound off ramp by extending the two traffic lanes entering the Ewingsdale Road roundabout from the Pacific Highway

Maintaining one lane from Myocum Road entering the Ewingsdale Road roundabout

Extending the two lane section on Ewingsdale Road towards Byron Bay to improve merging opportunities.

Single lane closures and a right turn restriction from William Flick Lane onto Ewingsdale Road will be in place while work was carried out on these sections of road.

To minimise the impact to motorists most of the work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am with minor activities during the day, starting tomorrow night for three nights, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

