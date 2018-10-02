Is this the best playgroup on the Northern Rivers?

Kids can get up close with the wildlife at The Macadamia Castle.

Kids can get up close with the wildlife at The Macadamia Castle.

WELL this is one playgroup which definitely has an edge over the rest.

The Macadamia Castle is launching a weekly community playgroup on Wednesday mornings, open to all pre-school aged children.

With six acres of outdoor grounds, more than 150 animals, education officers, mini golf, separate toddler and child playgrounds, and lots of fresh air, there's no shortage of selling points for the young ones.

The playgroup will also gives mums, dads, grandparents and carers a chance to enjoy each other's company and share experiences.

"We know a lot of locals in the region don't always have close family living here so it's important to build community connections and a playgroup is perfect for this”, Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding said.

"We have all the facilities in place so it just made sense.

"We are starting off with one day a week but are happy to expand the days and times and will continue to invest in the equipment and resources the group need.”

Starting up the playgroup was the idea of local mum and Macadamia Castle employee Lorissa Barrett.

Lorissa is a former zone coordinator for Playgroups NSW and put out a call for expressions of interest through their newsletter and Facebook and said she was encouraged by the level of support they have received.

To celebrate the new group they are holding a morning tea and launch event on Wednesday October 17.

Carers and pre-schoolers can come along to see what's on offer and to provide feedback on operating hours, equipment and services they would like to use.

On this day there will be free entry from 10am - 12pm, with train rides, baby animal feeding, tea and coffee and a Keeper talk and handling session.

Playgroup will then be held weekly on Wednesday mornings during school terms with regular activities including sensory play, Keeper talks, conservation lessons, craft and animal handling, animal feeding, behind the scenes adventures and rabbit handling.

MORE DETAILS

Macadamia Castle is welcoming all children including NDIS participants and can work with NDIS planners to have passes included in their plan.

From week two participants will need to purchase an annual park pass which is priced similarly to all local playgroups at $3 per entry for a parent and a child and includes membership to Playgroups NSW.

Children under two are free.

The playgroup adult passes purchased are welcome to be used by a mum, dad, grandparents or carers on playgroup day.

For more information contact events@macadamiacastle.com.au or come along on the day.