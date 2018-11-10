Healy inspires Aussies to victory at Women's World T20

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Elysse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck are part of perhaps Australia's strongest women's side ever.

AUSTRALIA'S quest to claim the Women's World T20 title is on track after the tournament favourite's 52-run win over lowly ranked Pakistan in Georgetown.

Aussie opener Alyssa Healy (48 off 29) got her side off to a flyer, as they moved to 0-58 off the first six power-play overs.

But the Australians then slowed, making just 27 runs off the five overs following Healy's dismissal, to crawl to 5-165 at the end of their innings.

Captain Meg Lanning (41 off 34) and opener Beth Mooney (48 off 39) were also important.

Pakistan started gallantly, but the wickets soon tumbled and they finished on 8-113 after their 20 overs.

Young Victorian leggie Georgia Wareham shone on the big stage, collecting two wickets in one over, with Healy stumping Nida Dar before Aliya Riaz was caught behind.

Alyssa Healy slapped 48 for the Aussies.

Megan Schutt was the best of the Aussie bowlers, taking 2-13.

Healy was pleased the Aussies could carry on with their winning form.

"I've been saying all along that momentum is really key in T20 cricket and I guess to carry on from a pretty convincing series against Pakistan in Malaysia and then to come here and play all right against South Africa (in a warm up game) but then play even better again, I think we're building really nicely," she said.

But she said the bats needed to lift in the ensuing games.

"If we're honest, we probably left a few out there," Healy said.

"I think they bowled really well in the middle period and sort of such us down a little bit.

Aussie captain Meg Lanning had to dig deep early.

"But in saying that, chasing sort of 160 to 170 on that wicket was never going to be easy.

"I think our batting line-up did a really good job in the end, but I think moving forward we'll be looking to push 180."

Australia meets Ireland on Monday at 7am (AEDT)

AUSTRALIA - 5/165 Australia batting Healy 48 off 29 Mooney 48 off 39 Lanning 41 off 34 Pakistan bowling Riaz 2/25 Sandhu 2/43

PAKISTAN - 8/113 Pakistan batting Maroof 26 off 25 Sohail 20 off 11 Mir 20* off 21 Australia bowling Schutt 2/13 Wareham 2/18 Healy 2 catches, two stumpings, runout