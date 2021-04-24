Menu
Is this new North Coast product ‘the Goldilocks of G & Ts’?

Liana Boss
24th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Cape Byron Distillery has delivered yet another way to enjoy their locally-produced liquor.

The distillery has just unveiled a new premixed gin and tonic, infused with native finger lime.

Co-founder of Brookies Gin, Eddie Brook, said the new pre-bottled mix offered gin-lovers another convenient choice.

“If you’ve made the hike to our distillery in Byron Bay, there’s a very good chance that you’ve been treated to our signature G & T garnished with Native Finger Lime,” Mr Brook said.

“We love it, you love it, so we thought, ‘Hey – why not bottle the flavours of the rainforest to be enjoyed conveniently anywhere around Australia’.

“And bottle it we did. If you haven’t had the pleasure yet, let me just say that you’re in for a real treat.

“We know that the modern drinker is searching for quality, convenience and better alternatives.

“And we’ve heard the call for a premium Australian craft G & T, loud and clear.

“So, for a space renowned for loads of sugar and fake flavours, we wanted to change the game and bring an unrivalled level of quality and taste.

“We like to think we’ve created the Goldilocks of G & Ts – not too sweet, not too dry … but a little sipper that’s just right.

“We’re stoked that our signature rainforest G & T is now in a convenient bottle, so Brookie’s frothers can enjoy a ‘dry on the fly’ outside of our distillery, anywhere, and at any time.”

The mix uses 50 per cent less sugar than leading premix brands of gin and tonic.

The native finger lime flavour celebrates the subtropical fruit which grows naturally in Brookies’ Northern NSW home.

More information here.

