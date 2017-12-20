Is this going to be our healthiest town?

One little Northern Rivers town has set itself the challenge of becoming the healthiest town in NSW.

One little Northern Rivers town has set itself the challenge of becoming the healthiest town in NSW. monkeybusinessimages

ONE little Northern Rivers town is preparing for a big challenge in the new year.

Coraki has stepped up to take on four other rural towns across NSW in the 2018 Healthy Town Challenge.

The Coraki community is planning to make 2018 the "Year of Living Healthily” and will receive a $15,000 grant towards activities and resources that make healthy eating and physical activity easier in the town.

The winner of the Healthy Town Challenge will receive an additional $5000 from this joint initiative of the NSW Heart Foundation and the NSW Office of Preventive Health.

The Healthy Town Challenge will run from the end of January 2018 until early August.

Northern NSW Local Health District health promotion manager, Jillian Adams, said local residents will be able to choose programs and events to help them lead more active lives and eat healthier foods.

"This may include cooking programs, sporting sessions and community games,” she said.

"In addition, improvements to the town will be made to increase walkability, and make it easier for people to be physically active.

"We are working with a number of individuals, local groups and organisations, including Richmond Valley Council.”

Coraki residents who would like to make suggestions or be involved in the Healthy Town Challenge or committee can contact Donald Burgess at corakihealthytown@outlook.com or Martina Pattinson on 6620 7668.