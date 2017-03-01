Is this Byron resident QLD's most popular musician?

BYRON Bay resident and Australian rock icon Bernard Fanning has been nominated as one of Queensland's most popular artists.

The 2017 Queensland Music Awards has announced Brisbane-born Fanning in the Most Popular Male catgeory for 2017, with Conrad Sewell, Jarryd James, Keith Urban, Robert Forster and Troy Cassar-Daley.

The popular votes is also open for Most Popular Female and Most Popular Group, with voting now open via the themusic.com.au/QldMusicAwards.

The poll will remain open until midnight, March 13.

Voters will go into the draw to win a double pass to party with a friend at the Queensland Music Awards ceremony at Brisbane Powerhouse on March 27, including overnight accommodation at a Fortitude Valley Hotel.

This year's QMusic ceremony will feature performances by Kingfisha, Cub Sport, Good Boy, ROMY and Tia Gostelow.

Born and raised in Toowong, Brisbane, Brnard Fanning is best known as the lead singer and frontman of alternative rock band Powderfinger from its formation in 1989 to its dissolution in 2010.

Civil Dusk (Dew Process/Universal Music) is the name of his latest album, released last August.

Brutal Dawn , the second part of Civil Dusk, is set to be released later this year.

Fanning and his family moved to Byron Bay in the middle of 2015, but he acknowledged that has been in between his native Brisbane and this area all his life.

"Although we have been coming here for 30 years since I left school, we are still pretty new to Byron," he said.

The Fanning family moved out of Tyagarah, where they lived for a short while, but it's in this area where Fanning has now set his latest project, La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave), a recording studio he now co-owns with legendary local music producer Nick Didia.

Civil Dusk won the Best Adult Contemporary Album at the ARIA Awards 2016.

The win was the fifth ARIA awarded to Fanning during his solo career, joined by a massive 18 ARIAs won by his former band Powderfinger (only second to Silverchair with 21).

Fanning's latest local show was at Falls Festival Byron Bay on January 1 when, besides hits such as Wish You Well and songs from Civil Dusk he finished his set singing Prince's Purple Rain, under the rain.