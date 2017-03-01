27°
News

Is this Byron resident QLD's most popular musician?

Javier Encalada
| 1st Mar 2017 1:00 PM
Northern Rivers resident and musician Bernard Fanning performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.
Northern Rivers resident and musician Bernard Fanning performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Kirra Pendergast

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BYRON Bay resident and Australian rock icon Bernard Fanning has been nominated as one of Queensland's most popular artists.

The 2017 Queensland Music Awards has announced Brisbane-born Fanning in the Most Popular Male catgeory for 2017, with Conrad Sewell, Jarryd James, Keith Urban, Robert Forster and Troy Cassar-Daley.

The popular votes is also open for Most Popular Female and Most Popular Group, with voting now open via the themusic.com.au/QldMusicAwards.

The poll will remain open until midnight, March 13.

Voters will go into the draw to win a double pass to party with a friend at the Queensland Music Awards ceremony at Brisbane Powerhouse on March 27, including overnight accommodation at a Fortitude Valley Hotel.

This year's QMusic ceremony will feature performances by Kingfisha, Cub Sport, Good Boy, ROMY and Tia Gostelow.

Born and raised in Toowong, Brisbane, Brnard Fanning is best known as the lead singer and frontman of alternative rock band Powderfinger from its formation in 1989 to its dissolution in 2010.

Civil Dusk (Dew Process/Universal Music) is the name of his latest album, released last August.

Brutal Dawn , the second part of Civil Dusk, is set to be released later this year.

Fanning and his family moved to Byron Bay in the middle of 2015, but he acknowledged that has been in between his native Brisbane and this area all his life.

"Although we have been coming here for 30 years since I left school, we are still pretty new to Byron," he said.

The Fanning family moved out of Tyagarah, where they lived for a short while, but it's in this area where Fanning has now set his latest project, La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave), a recording studio he now co-owns with legendary local music producer Nick Didia.

Civil Dusk won the Best Adult Contemporary Album at the ARIA Awards 2016.

The win was the fifth ARIA awarded to Fanning during his solo career, joined by a massive 18 ARIAs won by his former band Powderfinger (only second to Silverchair with 21).

Fanning's latest local show was at Falls Festival Byron Bay on January 1 when, besides hits such as Wish You Well and songs from Civil Dusk he finished his set singing Prince's Purple Rain, under the rain.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bernard fanning byron bay northern star entertainment queensland music awards

Light rail is a 'pipe dream': OPINION

Light rail is a 'pipe dream': OPINION

"WE need to face facts about the economic reality about our wonderful region instead of engaging in fantasies."

MP calls for anti-vaxxer boycott

controversial American speaker on health, nutrition and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is coming back to Byron Bay.

Minister has called for a boycott on 'health' talks

Penalty rate cut: Local businesses stand up for workers

The Fair Work Commission announced Sunday penalty rates paid in retail, fast food, hospitality and pharmacy industries will be reduced from the existing levels.

“We will not allow (our staff) to be ripped off"

CWA's bellydancing shimmy-shake and cake for cancer

Bellydancers gave a vibrant display at the CWA's Old Benalbo branch Afternoon High Teal to raise funds for ovarian cancer research.

CWA ladies shimmy and shake for ovarian cancer research

Local Partners

Help save our national heritage and icons

WHAT historical site on the Northern Rivers would you like to see on the Heritage List?

Hogan pays tribute to Aunty Bertha in parliament

Bundjalung Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen will be sadly missed. Published with permission of family.

Aunty Bertha's legacy was acknowledged in federal parliament

Popular comedian will make children laugh

HILARIOUS: Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA .

Noodlenut is Frank Woodley's new show

Damien Leith follows Roy Orbison's music path

Singer Damien Leith. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

Singer brings the music of his idol to the area

'Goodnight City, I'm Martha'

COMING SOON: Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter.

Singer songwriter brings her latest tour to NORPA

I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

LISA Curry and Keira Maguire will take on ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial on Ten's reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Is this Byron resident QLD's most popular musician?

Northern Rivers resident and musician Bernard Fanning performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

You can vote for him and wish him well

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

Popular comedian will make children laugh

HILARIOUS: Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA .

Noodlenut is Frank Woodley's new show

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 $750,000

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Plans to upgrade Drill Hall on show

RENEWAL: Masterplans for the Drill Hall in Casino are now on exhibition.

Masterplans for development of hall site endorsed by council

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!