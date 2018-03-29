Safety concerns at Casino saleyards after death of 20 cattle

SAFETY concerns have been raised about the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (Casino saleyards) after the death of 20 head of cattle in two weeks.

Agents met yesterday to discuss what action they would take after the death of the cattle and health complaints from people who had accessed the facility.

The cattle had been penned at the saleyards, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined by autopsy.

Vice President of the Auctioneers Association Wayne Bulmer said sawdust used to cover the floor was a major issue, causing health problems for cattle and humans.

"A fine film of dust gets thrown up as the cattle move around," Mr Bulmer said. "It settles on the rails overnight - people are breathing it in, we believe it is causing health issues."

Agents decided to contact the saleyard's owner, Richmond Valley Council, in the hopes they would work together to find a solution.

General manager of Richmond Valley Council Vaughan Macdonald said he had spoken with agents about their concerns and would work with them to resolve any issues.

"If there are issues, we'll work in with the agents, and if there are genuine issues, we will address them," he said.

He urged anyone whose cattle had died to get an autopsy and inform the council of the results so they can identify any problems at the facility.

Mr Bulmer was concerned anyone visiting the facility was at risk.

"A buyer from Warwick was heading home after a sale (at Casino) when he started getting headaches - he couldn't drive. He ended up in hospital with an asthma sort of thing."

Mr Bulmer said reports of headaches and migraines after attending the sales was becoming more common - "it's getting worse and worse."

Autopsies were being conducted by veterinarians on the 20 cattle, estimated to be worth $1000 a head.

Mr Macdonald said sprinkler systems and larger, coarser chip was being used to make sure dust was not an issue.

He said six and a half thousand cattle passed through the facility last week, and while he ackowledged there had been cattle deaths, said the cause of deaths had not yet been determined.