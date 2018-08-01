Is the world about to fall in love with Beef Week Queens?

ABOVE: Narelle Cole was a queen judge and she features in the film. She high fives Los Angeles actor Jesse Archer on screen. Film partners Max Walker and Mark Kelly are thrilled by Casino's response and ability to laugh at themselves.

MAX KELLY admitted he was nervous screening the documentary about Beef Week to a home crowd.

Many of Casino's residents starred in the film series about the Beef Week Queen contestants called Queen & Country and launched at the Clydesdale Steakhouse.

The series is on its way to the United Kingdom and America where Mullumbimby-based Ironbark Productions hope to sell it to the television networks.

On Friday night, a packed restaurant including Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow, former mayor Gerard Kelly and Lismore MP Thomas George saw the film for the first time.

Would the home crowd approve? Would they laugh at the film and ultimately, at themselves?

Los Angeles actor and self confessed queen Jesse Archer fell in love with the 2017 Beef Week queens and with the people of Casino.

HOLLYWOOD, HERE WE COME: Casino residents who star in the film series Queen & Country Australia , at the launch at the Clydesdale Steakhouse in Casino. Susanna Freymark

Despite not eating red meat, Archer tried a beef sausage.

"The steer's job is to make hamburgers, right?” Archer said on screen.

Casino knows how to have fun and the loud guffaws as Archer poked fun at the beef industry, must have made the film makers feel relieved.

Here's a snippet of the dialogue between Archer and queen contestant Jenna Bailey.

Jenna: Casino has everything.

Archer: Casino doesn't even have a casino.

Jenna: There's the RSM. It's totally the same thing.

There were poignant moments in the film too when Beef Week Queen contestant Tiara wiped away tears while wood chopping as she talked about her step father's struggle with cancer.

Mostly, the film was funny.

The film was privately funded by Kelly and Walker.

View episodes on You Tube.