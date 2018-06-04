Is the One Night Stand coming to the Northern Rivers?

EXCITEMENT: Triple J has called its line up for One Night Stand 2018 its "biggest ever".

TRIPLE J's One Nights Stand 2018 could be held on the Northern Rivers and the winning location will be announced this week, as the station has announced today its "biggest line up ever".

Vance Joy, Peking Duk, Tkay Maidza, Middle Kids and Alex the Astronaut have been confirmed for the event.

The location that will host One Night Stand 2018 will be announced this Thursday morning on Ben and Liam's morning program.

Kyogle Council confirmed both Kyogle and Tabulam have officially been suggested as possible locations, as part of an online application Cr Danielle Mulholland submitted online herself back in March.

Cr Mulholland was very excited to hear the announcement will be done this week.

"My heart is in my mouth at the moment, I'm waiting for the announcement on Thursday and I'm really hoping that is Tabulam or Kyogle," she said.

"Everybody, keep everything crossed for us."

Cr Mulholland said the submission she sent presented certain requirements.

"Kyogle has large showgrounds and Tabulam has the racecourse," she said.

"The criteria involved having the capacity to host an event like that, and as part of that was what kind of accommodation you have in the surrounding areas, whether you can bus people in if it's in a small rural town, so we had to meet certain criteria," she explained.

The event will be broadcast to the nation live with backstage interviews via triple j.

The Line Up

The crooner: Vance Joy

Vance Joy performs at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on the main stage. Marc Stapelberg

After being crowned number one in 2013's Hottest 100 for his catchy single Riptide, Vance Joy has built a fierce international following.

This will be his first ever One Night Stand while touring the world with his new album Nation of Two.

Party masters: Peking Duk

Peking Duk. Maclay Heriot

Electronic Canberra duo Peking Duk entered the top 20 of last year's Hottest 100 not once, but twice. They have been at the centre of some of the best party sets at both Falls Byron bay and Splendour in the Grass in recent years.

Come September, they'll be bringing you their sweet set of dance tunes, including their latest singles Wasted and Reprisal.

Aussie hip hop: Tkay Maidza

Takudzwa Victoria Rosa Maidza, known by her stage name Tkay Maidza, is an Australian singer and rapper, born in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe-born, Adelaide-based rapper has been making waves ever since she stomped her way on to the scene with Brontosaurus.

Tkay has collaborated with Killer Mike and played shows with the likes of Charli XCX; rest assured, she'll bring the jam.

If you want to hear what sh'e been up to lately, listen to Bom Bom or Glorious, her 2017 singles.

Indie pop: Middle Kids

Tim, Hannah and Harry are an indie pop rock trio from Sydney known as The Middle Kids.

Middle Kids' debut Lost Friends was one of the most anticipated albums of 2018 and it didn't disappoint.

The band is led by lead singer and guitarist Hannah Joy and her husband, Tim Fitz. Drummer Harry Day fills out the trio.

This year the three-piece are ripping it up all over the world, playing shows from Austin to Amsterdam and now they could be adding Tabulam or Kyogle to the list.

Songstress: Alex the Astronaut

AUSSIE TALENT: Alex The Astronaut used to spend most of her time studying in New York.

Alex the Astronaut gave us one of the most empowering songs of 2017 in Not Worth Hiding, about coming out gay, was an unofficial anthem for the Yes campaign during the Same Sex Marriage plebiscite.

Alexandra Lynn's music has been described as folk pop and 'folktronica', often drawing comparisons to Paul Kelly.

Alex the Astronaut performed for Like a Version and she was nominated for a J Award for Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2017.

Details