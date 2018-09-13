Is the Northern Rivers a bikie safe haven?

The Government has responded to claims from the NSW opposition that weak laws and low police numbers have made the Northern Rivers a bikie safe haven.

THE NSW Government has been slammed for providing a bikie safe haven on the Northern Rivers by the Shadow Minister for Police, Guy Zangari.

Mr Zangari claimed weak laws and an understaffed police force are providing a refuge for bikies south of the Queensland border.

It is a claim vehemently denied by Minister for Police Troy Grant, who said "NSW has some of the toughest and most restrictive laws against outlawed bikie gangs in all of Australia.”

Mr Grant said since coming to power in 2011, the Liberals and National Government had toughened the government's stance on Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs.

He said the government had strengthened and expanded consorting laws to include electronic communication and increased penalties; bolstered the regulation of bikie club houses; given police more powers to enforce firearms prohibition orders; made it easier to confiscate the proceeds of crime; introduced serious crime prevention orders and public safety orders; and referred powers to the Commonwealth to allow the Australian Federal Police to take more action on unexplained wealth.

"We have also introduced Serious Crime Prevention Orders, which allow a court to place tailor-made conditions on criminals including non-association, place restrictions, restrictions on possession of encrypted communication devices and applications, restrictions on travelling in vehicles at night, possessing weapons, and wearing of gang colours.”

Minister Grant said in the past few months the Tweed has received the Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad which proactively targets mid-level crime, including gun and drug crime.

The opposition said the situation in Tweed-Byron was critical as police numbers had dropped below 2012 levelsand no new probationary constables were sent to the Tweed-Byron Local Area Command out of the 246 graduates in August 2018.

Mr Grant disagreed, saying an additional five probationary constables, six General Duty positions, and two Criminal Investigation positions have also been allocated to the Tweed-Byron Police District this year.

He said from 2012 highway patrol officers numbers were counted separately to the police district unit's numbers, giving the impression numbers had fallen, but he said " Those officers continue to do the same work at the same station/command, they are simply counted in a different unit”.

Minister Grant said: "Police Commissioner Fuller is currently undertaking a detailed plan, in consultation with the Police Association, to determine the number of officers that NSW needs for the future. This includes the duty types required and where they should be based.

"The Commissioner's proposal will enable the Government to make an informed decision on the police numbers required to meet future challenges and community needs.

"The NSW Police Commissioner is responsible for determining where officers are allocated - not the Nationals, Liberals, Greens or Labor.”