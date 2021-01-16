IS sympathiser arrested after terror order breach

An Islamic State sympathiser is back in jail after he allegedly accessed material about executions and beheadings following an ideological argument with another terrorist.

Radwan Dakkak was arr­ested in the early hours of Saturday morning at his home in Denistone in Sydney's north-west.

The 25-year-old had been out on parole for only two weeks after serving an 18-month sentence for associating with a terrorist organisation.

Dakkak, who forced his wife to pledge allegiance to slain IS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Bagh­dadi, was the subject of a control order issued by the Federal Court ahead of his release.

The order severely restricted his movements, including daily curfew, twice a week ­reporting to police and a ban on social media and adhering to decrees issued by dead terrorists Osama bin Laden and Al-Baghdadi.

Islamic State sympathiser Radwan Dakkak has been arrested two weeks after being released on parole. Picture: Instagram

The Sunday Telegraph understands that while Dakkak (inset) was in prison he was in a disagreement about extremist ideology with notorious terrorist Bilal Khazal.

Khazal, nicknamed the DIY jihadi, previously supported the al-Qaeda ideology where as Dakkak conforms to extremist views peddled by IS.

It is understood Dakkak ­allegedly accessed educational extremist material supporting executions and beheadings in his quest to prove Khazal's ideological wrong.

"The man has an ­extremist ideology aligned to the ISIS terror network," AFP Acting commander Alex Nicolson said. "We will allege he failed to comply with conditions of his control order by accessing material online that supported the carrying out of executions, beheadings and torture less than two weeks since his ­release from jail."

Dakkak, 25, was arrested at his Denistone home on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Dakkak had pleaded guilty to associating with Isaac El Matari, a known member of the Islamic State, over six months in 2019.

According to court documents, Dakkak provided advice to El Matari on how he could return to fight for IS in Syria. The pair also discussed a bombing in Sri Lanka and Dakkak suggested the killing of children was justified in ­circumstances based on ­extremely political and reli­gious beliefs, the court heard.

Dakkak also admitted to speaking with another IS member, Sheik Hassan Hussein, to seek religious guidance and understanding in 2019.

Material downloaded from his computer and other devices that was presented during Dakkak's court case last year betrayed "an interest in extreme and dangerous political views", the judge found.

There was no evidence Dakkak had deradicalised in jail, the judge found at his sentencing, but he had no prior criminal history and support of his fiancee.

After time already served behind bars, Dakkak was released from prison on New Year's Day under the control order.

Dakkak appeared briefly in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday but did not apply for bail.

The case was adjourned to March 18.

Originally published as IS sympathiser arrested after terror order breach