Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's the amount of money you'll get back from the tax man, but 1080 could also kill you if you put it in your jam.
It's the amount of money you'll get back from the tax man, but 1080 could also kill you if you put it in your jam.
Opinion

Is Sco Mo baiting us with his 1080 tax handout?

Cathy Adams
by
5th Jul 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALL me a conspiracist... or at best a sceptic... but did anyone else raise an eyebrow at the amount chosen by Sco Mo to gift us at tax time?

$1080. It's quite precise. Not rounded up, or down.... but $1080.

Is it pure coincidence the figure is also the name of a poison used to control wild dog populations?

Me thinks not.

Perhaps it's a little in-joke to lighten the mood amongst those tasked with keeping their jobs for more than half a term?

Perhaps...

Sodium fluoroacetate is an organofluorine chemical compound, a colourless salt that does not occur naturally... I guess that's an apt way to describe parliament?

Now a quick google search reveals there has been no recorded cases of 1080 being harmful to humans when used in the way intended.

But apparently there was the one poor hunter who died at home in the 60s from eating jam containing 1080. How it came to be in his jam, I don't know.

Either way, joke or not, thanks Sco Mo, the money will be well spent.

More Stories

1080 dog bait $1080 tax refund conspiracy theory northern rivers opinion sco mo
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    premium_icon Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    Crime HE had a schooner of beer, a game of two-up, then threatened to detonate a bomb.

    • 5th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
    $1.3m waiting to be claimed after Wollongbar pub Keno win

    premium_icon $1.3m waiting to be claimed after Wollongbar pub Keno win

    News One lucky winner is in for a very good weekend

    • 5th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    Which business will finish work on the Tabulam Bridge?

    premium_icon Which business will finish work on the Tabulam Bridge?

    News Work has resumed on the $48 million project

    • 5th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
    Lost your car at Splendour? There's an app to help with that

    premium_icon Lost your car at Splendour? There's an app to help with that

    Technology You literally won't be able to miss it

    • 5th Jul 2019 12:00 PM