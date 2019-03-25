Is preschool's shade tree a pest or a blessing?

Children in a choir sat in the camphor laurel's shade to prepare for the opening of the Alstonville Community preschool's new Crawford Park site in 2016.

Children in a choir sat in the camphor laurel's shade to prepare for the opening of the Alstonville Community preschool's new Crawford Park site in 2016. Leah White

IS IT a beloved source of shade, or a toxic weed?

It's all a matter of perspective.

But a large camphor laurel tree on the Alstonville Community Preschool grounds has been saved from the chainsaw, for now at least.

Ballina Shire councillors considered whether the tree should be removed at Wednesday's finance committee meeting.

The council's staff had recommended the tree be removed as it is a declared week and "causing damage and operational inefficiencies within the adjoining Alstonville swimming pool”.

Staff also recommended councillors opt to look into options for funding an alternate shade structure.

A representative from the preschool urged councillors to keep the tree and said removing it could risk the future of the facility.

"There is a large community interest... in maintaining and preserving the tree,” she said.

She told the council the shade provided by the tree was vital and could not be adequately replaced by another structure.

"We request council carefully think about its priorities before committing to cutting down the tree,” she said.

Councillor Phil Meehan moved that they vote to implement an annual pruning program to reduce overhang of the nearby pool.

"It provides a fantastic amenity for the preschool,” Cr Meehan said.

Cr Eoin Johnston said while the "massive tree” had "good aesthetic values”, it was still a weed.

The species is recognised as highly invasive in NSW.

Cr Ben Smith said he didn't see an "impending need” to remove the tree at this point.

"It is quite clear, the value that the tree has,” he said.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader also supported a plan to try pruning the tree.

"I don't think we need urgent action on this straight away,” she said.

Cr Sharon Parry said in the council report there was no clear justification for removing the tree.

"I'd like to see it retained,” she said.

Cr Meehan's motion passed unanimously.