ScoMo at Rappville
Community

Is our prime minister doing enough for country people?

Susanna Freymark
by
15th Oct 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Rappville after a bush fire ripped through the village of 250 people, he made a speech.

He talked about grief and the "tremendous community spirit' in Rappville.

But the residents already knew that.

They have survived drought conditions and now a fire that destroyed 15 homes in the small community.

They wanted to hear how the federal government was going to help them rebuild and recover.

2GB radio's Alan Jones has attacked the PM in an interview about helping farmers suffering in terrible drought conditions.

Is the government doing enough to help country people and especially the people affected by the Rappville, Busbys Flat and Long Gully Rd fires?

Is the government doing enough to support people in the country?

Country people are tough but now, more than ever, they need our help and help from their government,

Find out how to support the fire recovery here.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/how-to-support-the-fire-recovery-at-this-emergency/3849938/

More information on Commonwealth Government disaster assistance is available at www.disasterassist.gov.au.

