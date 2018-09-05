Is one council doing another council's job?

HOLY COW: South Gundurimba resident Phill Terry' took photos of "carnage" he discovered along the Richmond and Wilson Rivers.

WHILE at least 13 dead cows float along the Wilson River and line the river bank, several parties are debating who's going to clean it up.

After staff found four carcasses decomposing on the riverbank a spokeswoman for Lismore City Council said "livestock that is already in the river is generally not recovered” but said staff have asked "the owner in question to investigate the site and advise council of what clean-up action they will implement”.

Meanwhile down the road, Richmond Valley mayor Vaughan Macdonald said he was taking action despite "the issue of cleaning up the carcasses wasn't in Richmond Valley Council's patch at the moment”.

"They are about five kilometres up the Wilson River from Coraki but they could end up in our area,” Mr Macdonald said.

"As of this morning Fire and Rescue and are currently on the river assessing where the carcasses are so they can put a plan of attack together to get them removed with some coordination form other agencies including the DPI and SES.

"Today is about identifying where they are because its not going to be an easy task. It may involved other water craft and machinery from the river bank.

"When the initial incident was raised by one of our rangers it came about the property was in the Lismore City Council area however we assisted the other agencies involved at that time but handed the matter over to Lismore Council on August 24 but unfortunately the carcasses were left in the water.

"The owner of the carcasses hasn't taken action to remove them and then the concern came up from the water-skiing club at Woodburn of the downstream impact of this could happen over the next couple of weeks.

"It could end up influencing our community and Richmond Valley Council is proactive when it comes to responding to these sorts of things are raised by people in our community.

"I had discussions with Lismore MP Thomas George and we've activated some support with Fire & Rescue and SES. It's not their traditional role but in this case given the scale and the number of carcasses in the water we need to get them out of there.

"We will continue to work with the agencies to make that happen in the next day or two.”

A statement from Lismore City Council reads: "NSW waterways are managed by the NSW Government. However, when there is pollution that has originated on private property, council has a responsibility to investigate compliance.

"Following community concerns about dead livestock in the river, council staff investigated the riverbank and found four carcasses decomposing on the riverbank.

"They are in a state that would make it difficult to remove and Council is liaising with state agencies about next steps. Livestock that is already in the river is generally not recovered.

"Council has contacted the property owners to advise of the issue with stock on the riverbank and has asked for a response in terms of preventative action that can be taken to mitigate future incidents.

"Council is committed to helping improve the health of the Wilson Rivers. Council undertakes a Rural Landholder Initiative which includes working with local farmers and landholders to undertake projects such as off-stream watering and stock fencing. Measures such as these help to prevent these types of incidents and improve the health of our river. Council is also involved in on-ground works such as riparian revegetation, both through the Rural Landholder Initiative and by supporting local Landcare groups. This type of riverbank restoration helps to prevent erosion and is essential to rebuilding the health of the river.

"Council responds to all reports of livestock in the river and asks landowners to take appropriate action as well as liaise with state agencies around removal and clean-up.

"Council has asked the property owner in question to investigate the site and advise Council of what clean-up action they will implement. Council will continue to work with all parties to ensure the riverbank is cleared of dead livestock where feasible.”