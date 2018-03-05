Is Matt Damon moving to Byron Bay?

BYRON Bay could be about to add another Hollywood A-lister to its phonebook.

One of the highest-grossing actors of all , and Jason Bourne star, Matt Damon, close friend to Byron local Chris Hemsworth, is said to be in the process of buying a property near Hemsworth's luxurious Broken Head pad.

The Sunday Telegraph reported the Bourne Identity star has purchased a property near Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky's $7 million luxury retreat, but the purchase was most likely done in discretion.

Matt is no stranger to the area as his family - wife Luciana Barroso and their four children - holidayed on the coastline and spent time with the Hemsworths a few times last year, and attended Byron Bay Bluesfest.

He also had a cameo alongside his friend in the 2017 superhero flick Thor: Ragnarok, which starred Chris Hemsworth.

Now just hours await until stars begin to arrive on the Hollywood red carpet for the 90th Academy Awards to celebrate the best talent and films of the year.

It is unsure whether Matt or Chris will be amongst them.

The actor has also appeared in the top five highest grossing movies of recent years.

Some of the most successful box office movies starring Matt Damon:

1. Good Will Hunting 1997

2. True grit 2010

3. Elysium 2013

4. The Bourne Supremacy 2004, The Bourne Ultimatum 2007

5. The Departed 2006

6. Ocean's Thirteen 2007, Ocean's Twelve 2004, Ocean's Eleven 2001