Is Lismore to be the new home for the proposed ski jump?

WHILST the proposed location for the Lennox Head Ski Jump was axed over the weekend, Page MP Kevin Hogan hopes to keep it in the Northern Rivers.

Mr Hogan said he has been in negotiations with Federal Minister of Sport, Greg Hunt and the next stage is to have inspections of potential land in Lismore, on which the facility can be built.

"We have come up with a number of scenarios, areas and places where we think it could work in our region," he said.

"The next stage is we have people coming up from different departments to evaluate those sites, to look and see if they are feasible and work with what needs to be built."

The Lennox Head protest on May 27 saw the State Government axe the DA for the proposed ski jump. Sharon Campbell

Mr Hogan said the final decision on location will consider existing facilities that will complement the sporting facility, topography of the landscape and opportunity for economic activity.

"We want the project to complement our existing facilities, we're also trying to find a site that is not as visually invasive, as people thought the Lennox Head one was," he said.

"I am doing everything I can to make sure we don't lose this facility from our region, it is going to be built somewhere in the state, and if it is going to be built let's try and keep it because it will attract more commerce and economic activity to our region and I don't want to lose that."

While there was already a lot of discussion around the jump coming to Lismore, Mr Hogan gave assurances the community would be consulted and given an opportunity to express their concerns and opinions once some decisions had been made.

"I think there was a bit of feedback that maybe the community consultation part at Lennox wasn't done well enough, or early enough, or soon enough," Mr Hogan said.

"We will be consulting and putting on display and talking with the community whenever we narrow down to our preferred option (of location)."

"We will certainly start that process and get feedback because we want the community to come with us, we want the community to see the economic activity and the facility that is going to be created and the opportunities it is going to give the community."