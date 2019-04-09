Is Lismore about to get a new taco shop?

TACO TIME: Taco Love Bro's Dylan Morris is super-excited about his DA for a site at 20 Cathcart St, Lismore, which has previously sold batteries and radiators, to refit for his expanding food business.

TACO TIME: Taco Love Bro's Dylan Morris is super-excited about his DA for a site at 20 Cathcart St, Lismore, which has previously sold batteries and radiators, to refit for his expanding food business. Alison Paterson

A NEW taco business could swing into Lismore if a development application currently before council is approved.

According to Lismore City Council, a DA submitted on March 27, 2019, for the 235sqm commercial site at 20 Cathcart St, has plans for an $8000 refit.

Taco Love Bro's proprietor Dylan Morris said the new cafe business will continue a family love affair with the popular cuisine.

He said a hashtag sign on the Cathcart St exterior which reads #tacotime? has generated interest form fans of their tacos.

"My brother Jordan, who's 26, is the entertainment banter-man in the business and dad is involved and helps out as well," Mr Morris said.

"By trade I'm a butcher and I'm still at Keysies a couple of times a week, they have been great they have let me let do prep for Taco Love Bro's.

"It's pretty amazing."

Mr Morris said the brothers are champing at the bit to get going and start refitting as spoon as they receive DA approval.

"Once council give us the green-light it will take about a month, so we hope to open before the end of May," he said.

"It really depends on the council's timeline.

"We will still do the mobile taco business while we build the vibe up for the new retail space."

Mr Morris said he's on a mission to share his passion for tacos with the world.

"One lonely Sunday I was at work at the butcher shop and decided to do tacos my way," he said.

"I was sitting around the table and thought, 'this is so good, we have to share it', so we have been going for it.

"Now we have breakfast and vegetarian options."

Founded in June 2018, the Taco Love Bros is known in the region by its attendance at the Bangalow Bowlo, various farmer's markets, car-boot sales and other events.

The high-profile Cathcart St property has commercial zoning and has previously been used to sell batteries and automotive radiators.

The DA stated the proposed business will be open from 5.30am to midnight and will employ three people.

"This development application seeks consent from the council to utilise a vacant commercial premises for cafe purposes," the application said.

"And for ancillary alterations/additions to the subject building."

The floorplan showed there will be some seating inside and when weather permits outdoor dinner is proposed.

The area proposed for outdoor seating use is also the properties existing approved driveway.

The DA stated that,"during these times outdoor dining barriers and or pot plants will be in place to physically define the space and stop traffic movement".

Outdoor portable gas heating devices may be utilised during the winter months.

The DA indicated that the property's existing approved driveway is proposed to be utilised as a waiting bay for two vehicles when not in use for outdoor dining.

Residents have until April 11, 2019 to comment on the development application.