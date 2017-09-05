Is Liam the NSW vocational student of the year?

TAFE NSW Wollongbar student Liam Muldoon has been recognised as one of the best in the state after being named as a finalist for next weeks 2017 NSW Training Awards.

The automotive mechanical student, who is employed by Gold Fields Australia, is in the running for the Vocational Student of the Year category.

TAFE NSW students feature among the finalists in six of the seven individual categories at the awards event, to be held at Sydney Town Hall on Thursday September 7. The prestigious awards, conducted by the NSW Department of Industry, recognise the many vocational education and training (VET) students, teachers, providers and employers working across the sector.

In 2016, Mr Muldoon completed the Certificate IV in Automotive Mechanical Diagnosis qualification while working at Gold Fields Australia's Agnew mine site. This added to his three previous Certificate III qualifications covering light vehicle, heavy vehicle road transport and mobile plant operation.

Mr Muldoon said the Certificate IV qualification proved to be very useful in his role as an Underground Mining Maintenance Technician.

"It gave me new skills and knowledge that both benefited myself and my employer,” Mr Muldoon said.

"After completing my study, I was given the opportunity at my workplace to move internally to a new section of the maintenance department, allowing me to further my career and knowledge. I have also been recognised by my employer, Gold Fields, as a possible future leader and undergone leadership preparation and management training within the company.”

Gold Fields Superintendent Nikki Levitt said Mr Muldoon had been able to apply his new skills to equipment on which he had never worked before and with limited disruption to the plant availability.

"Liam is a proactive, energetic worker, with a great attitude towards safety and the Gold Fields values,” she said. "Congratulations and good luck to Liam.”

The strong representation of finalists from TAFE NSW, which features in eight out of the 11 categories, demonstrates the high standard of training available across the 1200 courses on offer.