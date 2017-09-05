Is it worth buying property through a super fund?

Our wealth expert follows the money to see if drawing from retirement savings to buy an investment property is a smart idea.

BUYING a property through an SMSF (self managed super fund) seems to be the latest fashion, but does it wear well?

It can be a good idea for a small business to buy its business premises through a self-managed SMSF but what in many cases is the situation with residential property?

You may wish to follow the money...

If a couple have $250,000 in super between them they pay anything from $1500 to $5000 in fees a year, depending on what kind of super fund they are in.

If they set up an SMSF and buy a property and $250,000 is often the minimum recommended balance to set up an SMSF, it is a very different story. If they borrow $400,000 in their SMSF to buy a $600,000 property as an investment as many people do, they pay a lot of fees and taxes. These include about:

Up-front fees of about $2000 each to accountants and lawyers, $500 to ASIC (that is, the Federal Government), $1000 in loan establishment fees, and stamp duty of $25,000 to $35,000 - altogether $30,000 to $40,000 in one-off up-front fees.

On an ongoing level they pay about $2000 a year to accountants, $300 to SMSF auditors, $2000 in council rates, $1000 in landlord insurance, $2000 in letting fees and $16,000 to $24,000 in interest - altogether $23,000 to $30,000 a year, every year. This is up from $1500 to $5000.

One of the main ways to manage investment real estate cashflow is to get a tax deduction from depreciation and the interest paid but, at 15% the SMSF tax rate is much smaller than outside super so this is not much of a benefit - this big loss in benefits is actually one of the main reasons I rarely like buying property through super.

In other words, you lose 15% or more of your funds through up-front fees and then you spend another 10% or more a year every year in fees and interest and you don't get much of a tax deduction.

If the property market where you own your property does well, then it could be financially worthwhile but if it doesn't - and much of Australia outside Sydney and Melbourne hasn't done well for quite a while - then the whole exercise becomes an expensive burden that can lose you most of your retirement savings.

In the meantime a lot of people have received substantial funds from you and, with the exception of the banks, without any risks.

