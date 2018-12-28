Menu
Hot cross buns will hit the shelves today at Coles.
Food & Entertainment

Is it too soon for hot cross buns? I say NEVER

Cathy Adams
by
28th Dec 2018 1:09 PM

HOW soon would it be for hot cross buns to hit the shelves?

Would tomorrow, just three days after Christmas, be too soon?

Well, believe it.

Coles supermarkets have baked their first hot cross buns for the up-coming season and given Easter is more than three months away, you'd be forgiven for blinking twice as you walk down the food aisle.

Me, I adore hot cross buns and would eat them in October if I could.

Coles agree, saying "while some may object to hot cross buns before Easter, early sales of the traditional treat suggest that most of us clearly can't get them early enough".

As part of its national roll out of hot cross buns tomorrow, Coles will launch the first three of its new flavours - Coles Finest Indulgent Sticky Date and Butterscotch, Coles Finest Indulgent Traditional Fruit and Coles Finest Indulgent Salted Caramel in four packs.

They will join traditional 100 per cent Aussie fruit; award winning chocolate; apple and cinnamon and fruit-free hot cross buns on sale from today, as well as new recipe traditional and new chocolate gluten-free hot cross buns. And for those whose appetite cannot be contained, jumbo hot cross buns in both traditional and chocolate flavours will be on sale in selected stores.

Coles Category Manager, Freddie Hancock said many customers now expect to be able to munch down on a hot cross bun as soon as they polish off their Christmas leftovers, with many social media posts bemoaning that the buns were not available on Boxing Day.

"We sold millions of hot cross buns in January last year and are rapt to be able to offer our customers some new flavours to enjoy now, and some more to look forward to in 2019. And of course, the traditional hot cross bun made with 100 per cent Aussie fruit remains a favourite."

Lismore Northern Star

