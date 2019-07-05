Is it too late to save 182 Essential Energy jobs?

The union is demanding a meeting with the premier in an effort to save 182 regional jobs.

MORE than 180 jobs will be slashed from Essential Energy, including positions at the Lismore depot, but a union is calling for a crisis meeting.

The United Services Union represents white-collar employees at the company.

General secretary Graeme Kelly said it was time for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro to hold a crisis meeting with power industry unions to find a way to save 182 regional jobs.

Essential Energy has given staff less than a week to respond to the planned cuts before the first workers are shown the door.

But Mr Kelly said it was not too late to find alternatives to save these jobs.

"Essential Energy remains 100 per cent publicly owned, so the NSW Government has the power to force management to find alternative savings measures that don't require slashing jobs in regional communities,” he said.

"We are urging Premier Berejiklian and Deputy Premier Barilaro to sit down with power unions, examine the proposal, and work with us to find a solution that can save these regional jobs.

"Ahead of the election, the National Party repeatedly promised the people of rural and regional NSW that they would not face public service job cuts. This is the first test of those promises.

"In the last four years, Essential Energy has been gutted, with almost half the workforce going as more than 2000 jobs were slashed.

"In many regional communities, these job losses have had a substantial impact on the local economies, forcing local families to move away as they look for alternative work.

"There are alternatives to these latest cuts, there are options on the table that can deliver cost savings while protecting regional employment, but they require firm political action, not just words.”