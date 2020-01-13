Is it OK for blokes to wear shorts to the races?

ON TREND: Alf Boston, from the Ballina Shire Advocate, checks out the latest fashionable shorts at Wallace and Co for the Ballina Cup.

IT'S a new era for the Ballina Cup this year, with the big race being run in January ‒ but, as with most race days, the fashions will be nothing short of glamorous.

For blokes, though, that can mean nothing short, and the long pants come out.

But, c'mon, it's January, and it will be hot, with the long-range forecast predicting 28C for the January 17 race day.

The girls can look spectacular dressing in light and breezy fabrics, and be comfortable, too, in the heat.

But for the blokes to come up to the same standard, it's often expected they wear a long pair of strides.

Before the races even start, you could be on a winner if you laid a bet that a lot of blokes will be thinking they just want to chuck on a pair of shorts ‒ but that option can easily be scratched by a partner who knows best.

Sam Miles at Wallace and Co in Ballina, is on the side of the blokes.

He says it doesn't take duds that go down to your ankles to win the fashion stakes.

Let's face it, we live in a region known for its relaxed lifestyle, and that can play out in how we dress.

It's not uncommon to see dudes heading out for dinner in a quality pair of shorts, and still look sharp ‒ it's North Coast chic.

So why not the races, too?

Mr Miles, who is the menswear specialist at Wallace and Co, said blokes can step out with a pair of linen or cotton shorts and not be out of place ‒ and be comfortable, too.

Add a linen shirt, chuck on a soft linen sports jacket and slip on a pair of top-notch shoes ‒ but no socks ‒ and you have it.

It' doesn't matter how far the mercury rises, you're all set to enjoy the Cup.

You can forget a tie and suit, and be comfortable in the heat.

Mr Miles said linen, bamboo and hemp fabrics are "perfect natural fibres for a day at the races in January" as they breathe better than other fibres.

The River St shop sells a huge range of shorts and shirts to suit the Ballina lifestyle.

For those who want to protect their noggin from the belting sun, finish the outfit off with an Aussie favourite, an Akubra hat ‒ Wallace and Co have a huge range which extends into cane varieties.

Now, lets look at thongs ‒ okay, that might be a bridge too far.

The Ballina Cup will run on Friday, January 17 at the Ballina Racecourse.