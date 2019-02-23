Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Politics

Is Donald Trump planning a trip to Australia?

by Rob Harris
23rd Feb 2019 9:45 AM

DONALD Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July.

The White House has reportedly had "very advanced" security discussions for a potential visit this year after Mr Trump backed out of a planned visit last November after cancelling a trip to the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will visit Australia next week, when the new US ambassador Arthur Culvahouse will take up residence in Canberra.

 

Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Barack Obama was the last sitting US president to visit Australia in November, 2011.

But senior government sources said on Friday night they were not aware of any plans for a Trump visit.

A July visit would fall after the federal election, expected in May, but Seven News on Friday night reported dates later in the year were understood to have also been planned.

Organisers of the Presidents Cup golf tournament, to be staged at Royal Melbourne in December, have also held out hope the golf-mad New Yorker would visit.

Mr Trump's international trips have been plagued by mass protests.

rob.harris@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
australia donald trump editors picks politics potus state visit

Top Stories

    Surfers ignore BoM warnings to ride Oma's swell

    premium_icon Surfers ignore BoM warnings to ride Oma's swell

    News WHILE the resat of the Northern Rivers batters down to avoid gale force winds, some surfers took to the waves.

    • 23rd Feb 2019 1:07 PM
    Power down as outages continue

    premium_icon Power down as outages continue

    News Power outages caused by gale force winds

    • 23rd Feb 2019 12:22 PM
    No local festivals in list of 14 'high risk' NSW events

    premium_icon No local festivals in list of 14 'high risk' NSW events

    Business Organisers said they were advised via SMS message

    Woman refused bail over fire

    premium_icon Woman refused bail over fire

    News WOMAN refused bail on fire charges