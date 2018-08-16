Is Col Speed heading to the South Grafton Rebels?

IN DEMAND: Col Speed has denied rumours that he is coaching South Grafton next season.

IN DEMAND: Col Speed has denied rumours that he is coaching South Grafton next season. Brad Greenshields

TWO-time premiership-winning coach Col Speed has refused to buy into rumours that he is in line to take over the first grade reins at the South Grafton Rebels for the 2019 Group 2 season.

Speed, who has led a resurgence at the Orara Valley Axemen over the past two seasons, was a back-to-back Clayton Cup-winning coach with the Grafton Ghosts before also leading the Coffs Harbour Comets to three straight Group 2 deciders.

With Rebels coach Ron Gordon stepping down from the first grade role for next season, instead turning his focus to the club's burgeoning under-18 ranks, the South Grafton club needs a new leader.

The rugby league rumour mill has quickly swirled around the topic, with suggestions a move back closer to home would be just what the doctor ordered for Speed.

The Axemen's season was ended at the hands of Macksville Sea Eagles in the minor semi-final on Saturday, but Speed was unwilling to confirm whether he was in talks with the South Grafton club.

"I haven't made a decision as to where I will be coaching next season,” Speed said.

The Group 2 "supercoach” has lifted the Axemen to new heights since instilling a five-year plan at the club.

This season they finished second on the first grade ladder behind the Ghosts, but were bundled out of the finals in straight sets.

"I think our progression plan has continued working. To come second on the ladder this season, the players can be very proud of what they have achieved,” Speed said.

Meanwhile, his former club Grafton Ghosts are regrouping after its major semi-final loss against Coffs Comets at the weekend.

The defending premiers will need to get past Macksville at Frank McGuren Field, Grafton, this weekend.

"We have only got ourselves to blame. We have a job to do now, come back here next week and earn the right to be there in the grand final,” captain-coach Danny Wicks said after the game.

"From there on in we will see what happens, but I guess if you shoot yourself in the foot that many times you are bound to lose a few toes.

"Missing out on the grand final at home is a shame, but it doesn't matter how we get to the big dance as long as we get there.”