Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLY AWAY: A motion to ban balloons on Council land to prevent them from harming wildlife has been deferred to Tuesday's Council meeting.
FLY AWAY: A motion to ban balloons on Council land to prevent them from harming wildlife has been deferred to Tuesday's Council meeting. Ankush Minda
Council News

Is ban on balloons a matter of 'fun police'?

Kathryn Lewis
by
20th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE international symbol of birthday celebration, a balloon on the letterbox, could become a thing of the past in the Valley.

If a motion put forward by Councillor Greg Clancy at Tuesday's Environment, Planning and Community Committee meeting is passed at next week's Council meeting they could be banned.

The motion would see the banning of all balloons on council controlled land and facilities, which would dash hopes of bright bundles for kiddies park parties, community hall festivities and the familiar letterbox balloon signalling birthday celebrations.

Councillor Arthur Lysaught was concerned the ban would be take the fun out of children's celebrations. "If this resolution is adopted, would it encumbered upon council rangers to attend parks around the Valley and confiscate balloons from two-year-olds having parties?" he asked. "Are we going to be employing fun police?"

Cr Clancy said despite some councillors treating it as a "joke", the matter was "extremely serious".

"It's not the fun police, its trying to protect the environment," he said. "By bringing in these rules it doesn't mean we can necessarily police them all but we can have rules, and we can publicise them."

"Just having these protections may well save hundreds of lives in the oceans and reduce litter."

Cr Clancy said balloons released into the air can travel thousands of kilometres, endangering wildlife how get tangled in or choke on the plastic.

"This is not a big ask, this is not something that is going to harm anyone," he said.

"There are quite a lot of alternatives to balloons. You don't have to have balloons on you letterbox."

Mayor Jim Simmons said he was concerned about the lack of community consultation.

"It is an extremely serious matter but on other side of the coin we have kids at parties at parks. I'm not happy for council just to adopt a resolution without seeking some community consultation."

The motion was unanimously deferred to next Tuesday's Council meeting.

In the Corporate, Governance and Works Committee meeting, Council passed a motion to maintain council logos, despite one appearing to be balloons released into the atmosphere.

Councillor Karen Toms said she "can't support" keeping the logo. "I don't see it would cost council a lot of money by just slowly printing things without that logo on it."

More Stories

balloons clarence valley council
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    premium_icon Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    Crime HE has admitted to 96 offences including 19 instances of bestiality upon dogs at his northern NSW home.

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Crime THE search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez is continuing

    1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    premium_icon 1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    News Photos from the Northern Rivers Science and Engineering Challenge

    Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    Crime The 23-year-old is facing numerous charges over the incident