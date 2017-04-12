25°
News

Is Ballina getting an ocean pool?

12th Apr 2017 4:34 PM
Lennox based artist Mark Waller has create a to-scale painting of what an ocean pool at Shelly Beach, Ballina, could look like.
Lennox based artist Mark Waller has create a to-scale painting of what an ocean pool at Shelly Beach, Ballina, could look like.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TOMORROW, an announcement will be made regarding the future of Ballina's ocean pool.

Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW, Ben Franklin MLC will be joined by Ballina Mayor David Wright to make the announcement.

The idea of an ocean pool at Shelley Beach was first touted about two years ago with Cr Jeff Johnson being a strong supporter of the plan.

Last September Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair ruled out funding the initiative through the Shark Mitigation strategy, but supported the idea.

Cr Johnson said at the time: "The rock shelf between Shelly and Lighthouse Beach has already been surveyed and inspected by a coastal processes expert, Professor Rob Brander from the UNSW, and has been described as 'ideal' for an ocean pool.

"This really is a community driven project and the sooner it becomes a reality the better.”

Lismore Northern Star
Flood disaster funding 'better be approved': Hogan

Flood disaster funding 'better be approved': Hogan

LISMORE'S application for Category C disaster funding has been lodged and an answer is expected in "the next day or week"

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

Betta Home Living manager Brad and store owner Glenn are in the midst of sorting out their shop in Woodlark St, Lismore. Glenn reckons the business which employs 19 people will take a couple of months to be back to normal. The store has plenty of small appliances such as blenders, kettles and mixers, as well fridges, washing machines, driers, mattresses and bed frames.

Small business owners stand tall after floods

12 cars crash in 2hrs in Byron

Police will be out in force on the Northern Rivers for the next three weeks as part of Operation Saturation.

Calm called for as Easter break ramps up

Local Partners

Is Ballina getting an ocean pool?

"This really is a community driven project and the sooner it becomes a reality the better.”

Operation Tortoise - Slow and steady, there is no race

The intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron Street near Ferry Park in Maclean has been the scene of two collisions in the past month, including one fatal.

"After 20 years of double-demerits, people still don't get it

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

PRAY: Black Rabbit George, aka Paul George, will perform in Nimbin this September.

More than 50 acts announced for the September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds continually prove they’re one of the most perfect couples around. And this latest anecdote only adds to that perception.

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

PRAY: Black Rabbit George, aka Paul George, will perform in Nimbin this September.

More than 50 acts announced for the September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Wear your drinks on your sleeve this Bluesfest

Saxophonist Kamsai Washington put a huge show on at Bluesfest.

Wristbands a digital wallet for all drinks purchased at on-site bars

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees ...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $475,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bays popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!