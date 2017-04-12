Is Ballina getting an ocean pool?

Lennox based artist Mark Waller has create a to-scale painting of what an ocean pool at Shelly Beach, Ballina, could look like.

TOMORROW, an announcement will be made regarding the future of Ballina's ocean pool.

Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW, Ben Franklin MLC will be joined by Ballina Mayor David Wright to make the announcement.

The idea of an ocean pool at Shelley Beach was first touted about two years ago with Cr Jeff Johnson being a strong supporter of the plan.

Last September Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair ruled out funding the initiative through the Shark Mitigation strategy, but supported the idea.

Cr Johnson said at the time: "The rock shelf between Shelly and Lighthouse Beach has already been surveyed and inspected by a coastal processes expert, Professor Rob Brander from the UNSW, and has been described as 'ideal' for an ocean pool.

"This really is a community driven project and the sooner it becomes a reality the better.”