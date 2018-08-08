Menu
Cooya Beach mum Alexandria Fleming with newborn daughter Arabella. Arabella, born at 8.48am on August 7, 2018 could be Australia's 25 millionth new resident. Photo: Kirsty Nancarrow
‘Little miracle’ keeps population clock ticking

by Daniel Bateman
8th Aug 2018 8:19 AM
COOYA Beach mum Alexandria Fleming already knew her first child would be special the day she found out she was pregnant.

Arabella Ivory Fleming was born at Cairns Hospital at 8.48am yesterday, potentially making her Australia's 25 millionth new resident.

The nation's population was expected to pass the milestone yesterday, 33 years earlier than predictions initially forecast two decades ago.

Ms Fleming said Arabella's birth was extra special, as her partner Sam Holdsworth had died she had found out she was pregnant.

"I'm so in love with her," she said.

"She's just so amazing.

"It's been a rough journey, so this little miracle just makes everything extra special.

"She's got Sam's hands."

The Population Clock estimated by the Australian Bureau of Statistics assumes an overall population increase of one new resident every one minute and 23 seconds.

The bureau concedes it may be impossible to tell which citizen will become the 25 millionth in the nation.

