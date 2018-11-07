Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Aidan O'Brien trained The Cliffsofmoher galloping on the all weather track during a Werribee trackwork session at Werribee Racecourse on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The horse was put down after it suffered a shoulder injury in the Melbourne Cup race yesterday.
The Aidan O'Brien trained The Cliffsofmoher galloping on the all weather track during a Werribee trackwork session at Werribee Racecourse on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The horse was put down after it suffered a shoulder injury in the Melbourne Cup race yesterday. Vince Caligiuri
Opinion

Is anyone really 'shocked' about Cup death?

Amber Hooker
by
7th Nov 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Melbourne Cup, it's all fun and games until a horse gets killed.

I still don't know who won, but not long was the "race that stops the nation" over before I knew the name of Flemington's latest victim.

UK galloper The CliffsofMoher was euthanised after it suffered a fractured right shoulder about 1000m after the start.

The word "shocking" was thrown around, but CliffsofMoher is the sixth horse to die in a Melbourne Cup since 2013.

From July 2016 to July 2017, 137 horses died on Australian racetracks.

Is anyone really "shocked" that this happened?

In the lead up to yesterday's race my social media feeds were plagued with people urging others not to support the race.

I am not going to jump on the "horse racing is cruel" bandwagon, but how many times does a racehorse have to die due to a race for punters, organisers and owners to concede maybe it's not that "kind" either?

I don't doubt when the horses are off the track they are well looked after, given plenty of love and live a life of equine luxury.

Reader poll

Were you "shocked" about The CliffsofMoher's death?

View Results

But on the track it's a different story.

On the track they are fast sacks of meat making stacks of cash for their owners, and the lucky punters who probably risked their rent money on a "solid tip".

Sure, having a punt, putting on a ridiculous hat and getting wasted sounds fun enough, but should it really be supported at any cost?

But hey, I am looking forward to the gallery of dolled-up ladies holding their high-heels in gutters. I guess you have to take the small wins.

Related Items

death euthanised horse racing melbourne cup 2018 the cliffsofmoher
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SHARK ATTACK: Ballina man taken to hospital, beaches closed

    SHARK ATTACK: Ballina man taken to hospital, beaches closed

    News ALL beaches in the Ballina Shire have been closed for 24 hours after a shark attack this morning.

    • 7th Nov 2018 7:55 AM
    'I'm gonna kill you': Pet shop staff feared for their lives

    premium_icon 'I'm gonna kill you': Pet shop staff feared for their lives

    Crime A man banged on the Lismore shop doors, yelling, "f--k you c--ts".

    Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    premium_icon Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    Crime Argument over cost of meat pie lands 37-year-old man in court

    Water extraction applicant responds to calls for moratorium

    premium_icon Water extraction applicant responds to calls for moratorium

    Politics Both sides of politics have called for a review into the industry

    Local Partners