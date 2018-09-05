Is a new mayor on the cards for Kyogle?

IN FIVE days, Kyogle Councillors will elect their mayor.

Councils, under section 227 of the Local Government Act 1993 can choose a mayor by popular election as is done in Richmond Valley Council or by councillors.

If the mayor is elected by the councillors, as is done in Kyogle, the vote takes place at the first Council meeting after the election, and the mayor is elected for a two-year term.

At the council meeting on September 10, Kyogle Councillors will have the chance to elect a mayor for the second of the two year periods that make up the usual four year term of a council, with the next local government elections not scheduled until September 2020.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland intends to stand for the position again.

"At this stage it is unknown who will be standing for the position of mayor however I do intend to seek another term,” Cr Mulholland said.

"We are delivering a very ambitious works program and sourcing unprecedented funding, while lobbying through the normal channels as well as through the newly formed Northern Rivers Joint Organisation.”

Cr Mulholland said it was an exciting time to lead Council and there were still many things to achieve.

"I'll be seeking the opportunity to continue the positive outcomes and benefits that have been achieved so far and continue to enhance services and infrastructure for the whole area,” she said.

Earlier this year, Cr Mulholland squashed rumours she was thinking of heading into state politics.

Her focus is on being mayor.

"It's a challenging role in an increasingly complex legislative and regulatory environment and a dynamic government environment but I know I'm up to the task,” she said.