Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

HOT PROPERTY: A Lismore Heights townhouse with an asking rent of $400 per week is generating a conversation on social media about affordable rentals in the area, Supplied

A TOWNHOUSE advertised with a weekly rent of $400 is causing interest on social media with commentators despairing at the high cost of finding a home.

The two-level property at 4/46 Donnans Rd, Lismore Heights, was being managed by LJ Hooker Lismore and features three bedrooms.

According to Core Logic's latest report, the median weekly rent for houses in Lismore Heights was $350 and $290 for units.

The report also said 33.7 per cent of residents in Lismore Heights rented their homes, had a median weekly household income of $1134 and a median age of 40 years.

But the response from social media shows there was a large segment of people who were concerned about the high cost of finding a home to rent in the town.

Matt Hew Rawson said: "That agent needs to get back in touch with the area they are working in".

Jamie Lee Ratcliffe said: "This is ridiculous... no wonder there are lots of homeless in Lismore".

Marion Conrow said: "Rents (and) prices have gone up a lot, it's ugly but they will get it. Normal house rentals are between 350 (and) 450 now in Lismore".

Kate Cooper said: "Oh but guys it has such a lovely view of a road! Totally worth the price. Everywhere in this area is ridiculously over priced. And the problem is if someone here won't pay it people will come from the city for a sea change and pay the stupid amounts because they think it's cheap".

Leanda Headford said: "I know they have been renovated, but man that's a lot of money".

Ellen Kronen said, "Yes it's expensive but if you had a mortgage (plus rates) it'd probably cost about that. Just sayin".

Kate Cooper said: "This is true. However it's not like rentals prices come down on a house that the mortgage is fully paid off on".

Meanwhile, L J Hooker property manager, Carman Franks said the property was attracting a lot of interest.

She said there was a shortage of rental property in the area compared to the number of people looking for a residence.

"At the moment we are seeing the same people inspecting four or five bedroom houses as well as two bedroom units," she said.

"There is a lack of stock and people are desperate."

Ms Franks said if home-owners were thinking of putting up an investment property for rent, then now was the time to do so.