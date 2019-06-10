Menu
COMMEMORATING REHABILITATION PROJECT: Pictured at Alstonville's Lumley Park last Saturday commemorating what is believed to be the longest ecological restoration project in Australia are (from left) State Member for Ballina, Tamara Smith, Stan Dudgeon, Tein McDonald and Dr Tony Parkes.
'Irreplaceable beauty of ecosystem' inspires Evans woman

Susanna Freymark
10th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
BUSH regenerator Tein McDonald is most proud of her involvement in preserving the Dirrawong Headland at Evans Head in the early 80s.

The 67 year old doesn't spend as much time out in the field as she used to but her passion for nature abounds from when she first began working professionally in bush regeneration in 1982.

"I'm driven by the irreplaceable beauty of our Australian native ecosystem,” Dr McDonald said.

An Australia Medal is being awarded to Dr McDonald from Woodburn for her service and work in conservation and the environment.

From holding the position of Australian Association of Bush Regenerators president since 2010 to founding and editing the Ecological Management and Restoration journal, Dr McDonald has her eye on ways to make a difference in "our local system.”

The focus on the removal of Bitou bush for the last 20 years has been successful on the North Coast, she said.

"The results are the recovery of native bushland.”

She was involved in the regeneration of the Lismore Bushland Cemetery where instead of mowed lawns between graves, people are buried in bushland.

