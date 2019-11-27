Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ironwoman Georgia Miller is hoping to break through for a big win at Bulli.
Ironwoman Georgia Miller is hoping to break through for a big win at Bulli.
Water Sports

Ironwoman out to end copy cat’s winning run

by Amanda Lulham
27th Nov 2019 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YEAR after Georgia Miller won every major title on offer in ironwoman a rival is doing the same and the champion surf lifesaver is now on a mission to stop her.

Miller believes this weekend's third round of the Nutri-Grain ironwoman series is a chance for her to crack her first podium of the 2019/20 series.

The five-leg series moves to Bulli on the NSW South Coast after the opener at the Coolangatta Gold and the second leg at Burleigh Heads.

The field will race three short races back-to-back, a format Miller, born and bred at Manly but now based on the Gold Coast for training, believes will suit her better as she bids to end the undefeated run of Lana Rogers in the series.

"I'm hoping to do some damage ,'' Miller said.

"I am so excited for this round. I have kicked off the season pretty well but not the way I had hoped for. "I'm second overall but I want to get up there on the medal dais.

"I've been fourth in the first and seconds and I definitely want to go a couple of places better.''

Ironwoman Georgia Miller is hoping to break through for a big win at Bulli.
Ironwoman Georgia Miller is hoping to break through for a big win at Bulli.

Miller said had heard that it is harder to defend a title than win one and agrees.

"Absolutely. A lot of people told me that and it is true,'' she said.

"It is definitely harder to defend than chase but I have three rounds left so there's plenty of ground for me to catch-up.

"I can't wait to get into the short stuff. It's what suits me best.''

 

Round three involves athletes racing three short ironman and ironwoman races with just a brief five minute break between them.

Races one and two carry the same points with the third and final one worth double points.

Miller said she is excited to be back racing in NSW with her family making the trek down the coast to watch the racing.

Miller and Coolangatta gold champion Matt Bevilacqua are fronting a new Surf Life Saving Australia summer awareness campaign urging beach goers to swim between the red and yellow flags.

Last season,122 people drowned on Australia's coastline, with 42 per cent of coastal deaths occurring between December 1 and February 28.

As surf lifesavers prepare for the start of summer this weekend, a new television commercial will be released reminding all beach goers the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags.

More Stories

georgie miller ironman lana rogers nutri-grain ironwoman surfing surf life saving surf sports
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire burns large areas of Nightcap, Jerusalem National Parks

        Fire burns large areas of Nightcap, Jerusalem National Parks

        News MYALL Creek Rd fire remains at Watch and Act.

        MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with...

        RED ALERT: Blue-green algae apparent across region

        RED ALERT: Blue-green algae apparent across region

        News A Red Alert level warning indicates that people should not undertake recreational...

        Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        premium_icon Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        News Whian Whian resident concerned for families on rural properties accessing emergency...