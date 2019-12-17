Ironman set to turn up the heat

HAPPY DAYS: Tanyn Lyndon has a big chance of winning the Nutri-Grain ironman series next month. Photo Harvpix.

A RELAXED Tanyn Lyndon is within striking distance of a surprise win in the Nutri-Grain ironman series next month.

A series win would see him take home $25,000 and etch his name alongside some of the best athletes in the sport.

The Lennox Head product is currently second overall off the back of three straight podium finishes, his best string of results since he first competed in 2011.

Lyndon, 27, finished second at Surfers Paradise on Sunday after second and third placings in the previous two rounds.

"It has been a bit of surprise considering I'm working on the tools (as a carpenter) five days a week and I haven't been focused entirely on racing," Lyndon said.

"My attitude this season has been to just turn up, race and see what happens.

"I've had a few messages since yesterday about being able to win it but I'm not putting any pressure on myself.

"I'll aim for a top 10 finish and the let the rest sort itself out from there."

His current position in the series is even more impressive considering he missed the Coolangatta Gold which doubled as the first round of the series in October.

He paid tribute to his partner Allie for keeping him grounded and being able to achieve his best results.

"The support from my fiancee Allie has been huge and she keeps me motivated," Lyndon said.

"We're going to Tassie for Christmas and I was thinking I'd be relaxing with a few beers.

"It might turn into a bit more of training camp now, so I can give it a decent shot next month."

Former Byron Bay surf lifesaver Jy Timperley is also a chance of a top three finish in the series.

He is currently ranked fourth overall in just his second year competing.

"He's really stepped it up this year and I think he has a similar attitude to how I approach things," Lyndon said.

"I've known him and his family for years and to see how far he's come is awesome.

"To have success in this sport you've really got to work hard and juggle your life around, it can be a real balancing act."

The final event will be held at Cronulla on January 19.