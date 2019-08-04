Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone.
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA280219QAL
Business

Iron ore offsets Rio's challenging year for aluminium

Tegan Annett
by
4th Aug 2019 11:55 AM | Updated: 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHALLENGING aluminium market has marred Rio Tinto's best financial result in five years.

Booming iron ore prices delivered Rio Tinto's best half-year revenue and profit result since 2014 of $US4.93billion.

This was better than analysts had expected and 12 per cent higher than the 2018 half-year result.

But the aluminium and alumina business, which includes Gladstone operations Queensland Alumina Limited, Boyne Smelters Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun, was hit by supply-chain challenges and low prices.

During the first half of 2019 the aluminium business's gross revenue was $5.1million compared to $6.14million the year prior.

"Our aluminium business was stable from an operational perspective but suffered from price declines, in particular in aluminium metal," the report said.

It said a weaker pricing environment was the main cause of the decline. Alumina production was 3 per cent lower than the 2018 first half, partly due to production disruptions during maintenance work at QAL.

Chief executive Jean-Sebastian Jacques said the overall result for Rio Tinto was strong, buoyed by iron ore prices that were 36 per cent higher than the same period in 2018.

"Our world-class portfolio and strong balance sheet serve us well in all market conditions," Mr Jacques said.

"This, together with our disciplined capital allocation, underpins our ability to continue to invest in our business."

The stronger than expected result allowed the company to spend $US1billion on a surprise special dividend of 61cents for shareholders.

More Stories

aluminium boyne smelter queensland alumina limited rio tinto
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    premium_icon Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    News THE 28 year-old loves inspiring young women who want to embark on careers in traditionally male roles.

    We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    premium_icon We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    News There has been a concerted effort to keep the creation in Lismore

    INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    News Have you seen Theo, Ellen, Michael, Jeffrey, Bronwyn or Malcolm?

    Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    premium_icon Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    Environment LIDS4KIDS is searching for a volunteer coordinator for Northern NSW